Can fog in August predict the number of snowy days in Winter?

ROANOKE, Va - It's been said that the number of foggy mornings in August will amount to the number of snowy days in Winter.

The weatherlore goes like this "For every foggy day in August, it will snow that many days in winter."

*GULP*

If that's the case, we are in for it this winter. Fog has pretty much been a staple around these parts for the entire month. Don't worry too much though, we checked it out and it's not gospel by any means.

Here are some numbers using Roanoke and Blacksburg. A trace of snow had to be observed at the airport to be counted. Snow does not have to accumulate to be considered a trace.

In 2016, Roanoke had 16 foggy days in August. That was followed up by 13 snowy days that winter. Pretty close! That only amounted to 4.6" of snow for the entire winter.

BUT, In 2017, Blacksburg had 19 August days with fog. 45 days were snowy. That came out

So you see, going back two winters, the fog in August doesn't exactly match up with the following winter's snow days.

To date, in Roanoke, there have been 7 foggy days. 14 for Backsburg with just about two weeks to go. We'll check back after winter to see how these foggy mornings do in predicting the number pof snowy days.

NOTE: we can have a lot of snow days, but them not amount to much accumulation.

With an El-Nino developing, an above average snow season COULD be in our future. That's a story though for another time. After all, we are still in summer.

