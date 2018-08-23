Category 4 Hurricane Lane inches closer to Hawaii

ROANOKE, Va - Powerful category 4 Hurricane lane continues to move closer to paradise, While it has weakened slightly, Lane is still a very dangerous storm. Hurricane warnings have been expanded to include more of the island chain.

Lane is expected to turn to the north moving closer to Hawaii over the next 36 hours before abruptly turning west. A direct landfall on one of islands is still possible.

Lane will be moving into a less favorable environment over the next couple of days, but is still forecast to maintain hurricane status as it moves dangerously close to Ohau and Kauai.

Regardless if Lane makes a landfall or not, hurricane force wind gusts will still be likely on the islands along with life-threatening storm surge and 10-20 inches of rain.

