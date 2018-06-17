Record-challenging heat forecast next two days

ROANOKE, Va. - Highs soared into the 90s for many of us Sunday. That will continue to be a common theme through the first half of the week.

In Roanoke and Blacksburg, we will be challenging record highs that were set nearly 75 years ago. Lynchburg and Danville will likely fall short of their previous records by 1-3 degrees.

A large dome of high pressure is responsible for this heat wave. Much of the eastern half of the U.S. is feeling the heat. Heat advisories extend as far north as Detroit, Chicago and New York City.

We are not officially under any advisories. However, it will feel pretty steamy at times the next two days or so. The combination of heat and humidity will feel the worst between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Only a spotty shower or storm is possible each day, so there won't be much relief from the heat. Wednesday will still be hot, but the chance of showers and storms slowly increases.

A front will stall near our region Wednesday through Saturday, providing the daily shot of afternoon showers and storms. The slow movement of any storms could lead to flooding in spots each day.

So while we cool down, we will still have to be weather aware for different reasons each of those days.

In the meantime, stay hydrated. Use common sense. If you feel like you're getting too tired from the heat, take a break. Go in the shade. Sit in the A/C for a little while.

