Chance for a few strong storms Wednesday; Staying hot

ROANOKE, Va. - The summer-like air continues Wednesday with highs climbing back in the 90s. Heat indices will be slightly cooler than the past few days, but still uncomfortable with it feeling more like the mid-90s.

Scattered showers and storms will be more widespread Wednesday afternoon and a few may be severe. The main threats will be large hail and damaging wind. Any storms that gets going will also produce very heavy rain.

Another round of scattered storms is possible Thursday as we cool down to the 80s.

