Change in pattern brings wetter, cooler weather

ROANOKE, Va. - For much of the last month and a half, the overall weather pattern has favored hot and dry weather in the southeastern U.S. As we've been talking about for the last week, that's about to change. This, for the most part, is a good thing.

Since June 1, most of the area has fallen behind in the rain department. This especially the case in Blacksburg and Bluefield.

Starting this weekend, a strong area of high pressure in the western U.S. will bring excessive heat to that part of the country. At the same time, it will guide the jet stream farther into the southeastern U.S. This infers cooler temperatures, but also more a more active storm track, for us.

That's why we will see several opportunities for rain. This weekend won't be wet all the time, but the coverage of showers and storms does go up each afternoon and evening.

Due to the presence of low pressure nearby, we can't completely rule out a stronger thunderstorm or two late Saturday. That threat is likely lower by Sunday, though.

With rain around and the jet stream dipping south into our region, temperatures will take a dip each day too. You can see how daytime highs will likely be 5-10 degrees below average, as this pattern sets up shop.

As the weekend gets closer, we'll have more details such as timing and impacts of any rain and storms that move into the area. Be sure to stay tuned to us on air, online, on social media and on the 10 Weather app.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.