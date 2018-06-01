Changes coming to our weather alerts this hurricane season

ROANOKE, Va. - The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season got off to an early start in late May when Alberto made landfall in the Florida Panhandle. With Friday marking the official start to hurricane season, we need to make you aware of a change that will be taking place locally.

This is a statement written to 10 News by Phil Hysell, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg.

"Prior to this year, if a named tropical system moved into southwest Virginia, the National Weather Service would issue wind advisories or high wind warnings to alert the public about the dangers of potentially damaging winds. Now, tropical storm watches and warnings or hurricane watches and warnings will be issued for our area. A hurricane warning means sustained winds of 74 MPH or higher are expected somewhere within the warning area. A tropical storm warning means sustained winds of 39 to 73 MPH are expected somewhere within the warning area. A tropical storm or hurricane WATCH means tropical storm or hurricane conditions are possible."

Let's create a hypothetical situation for you. Let's say that a hurricane or tropical storm is hugging the coast of the Carolinas and/or eastern Virginia. Tropical storm force winds extend to our region.

Starting this year, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg will then issue a tropical storm watch or warning depending on conditions.

In the past, wind advisories, high wind watches and/or high wind warnings would be issued in this case.

This is something that is starting for National Weather Service offices in Blacksburg, Raleigh, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina, and Columbia, South Carolina.

