Changing Seasons: A fall feel Friday to summer Saturday, Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - Following a deluge of rain last weekend in most of the area, it's been nice to get a break in the humidity these last few days. That break lasts through Friday, giving things a little bit of an early fall feel. Highs will be in the 70s, but perhaps what's most notable is the overnight temperatures.

Overnight lows have been in the 50s the last three nights. They're forecast to be in the 50s Thursday and Friday nights too. That would make the longest stretch of 50° lows in the month of June since 2012.

If we drop into the 50s Saturday night too, that would make the longest cool stretch in June since 1991.

Give your A/C a break, because it'll be working hard starting this weekend. High pressure anchored over Florida will allow the heat to build this weekend, especially by Sunday afternoon.

Despite the warmth Saturday, humidity levels should actually be tolerable. By Father's Day, high temperatures will be in the 85-91° range area-wide, with humidity slowly creeping back into the picture.

That humidity, along with a front closing in on us, will allow for showers and thunderstorms to develop pretty much each day next week.

Outside of a spotty storm or two Sunday afternoon, most of the holiday weekend looks dry for Dad!

