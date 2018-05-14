Chasing records today, strong storms this afternoon

We had record-breaking heat over the weekend and it looks like we will be keeping the record books busy today.

Roanoke could make it a hat trick for breaking another record high temperature this afternoon.

Blacksburg could also shatter a record high today.

Lynchburg and Danville won’t be too far away from record-breaking heat.

All of this heat is being contained by a stationary boundary that is very close by.

A cluster of thunderstorms will ride that front from the Upper-Midwest right into the Mid-Atlantic. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible for locations near the Roanoke Valley and points to the northeast. The time frame will be from 4 p.m. until about 9 p.m.

The main concern at this time includes damaging winds, small hail and torrential downpours.

We cannot rule out the possibility of a brief spin up north of the area.

Stay weather aware with our STORM TEAM 10 WEATHER APP.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.