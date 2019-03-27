Cherry blossom peak moved up a few days

ROANOKE, Va. - Previously, the forecast for cherry blossom peak was April 3-6. In an update from the National Park Service, the peak is expected to start on April 1.

Peak bloom is defined as when 70% of a Yoshino Cherry tree's blossoms are open, according to the National Park Service.

If you plan on going to D.C. for the Virginia Tech game Friday, you can also check out the Cherry Blossom Festival through the weekend. While in the nation's capital, expect a warmer Saturday with more clouds Sunday and a few showers.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from the first day of spring to April 14. Details can be found in the link provided.

If you don't want to deal with the D.C. traffic, you can go to Buchanan in Botetourt County. This is where the cherry blossom display will go from March 30 to April 7.

