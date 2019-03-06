Cherry blossoms to reach peak bloom in early April

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Mall NPS released their cherry blossom outlook Wednesday morning, forecasting a peak bloom between April 3 and April 6. As of March 5, green buds started appearing which is about a week later than last year. Peak bloom last year came on March 25.

Peak bloom is defined as when 70% of a Yoshino Cherry tree's blossoms are open, according to the National Park Service. Extreme warmth can cause an early bloom, whereas extreme cold can delay that until mid April.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from the first day of spring to April 14. Details can be found in the link provided.

