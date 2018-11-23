Chilly Black Friday, Icy travel possible Saturday

ROANOKE, Va - It will be quiet with sun and clouds on Black Friday, so your commute to and from the malls looks great, just chilly. Highs under partly cloudy skies Friday only top out around 40.

FREEZING RAIN:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL NOON SATURDAY.

Things change late tonight and especially in the overnight hours of Saturday morning. Moisture teams up with lingering cold air to bring freezing rain and sleet to much of the area.

*Expect slick roads through Saturday morning.*

Road temperatures will be running colder than last week's event so travel is expected to be impacted more than last week.

**The good news, the amount of ice that is expected isn't close to what fell last week. While spotty power outages and small downed tree limbs are possible, widespread power and tree impacts are not expected.

If family or friends are trying to get out of town from the Thanksgiving holiday, it will be better to wait until after lunch Saturday. Most of the icy mix will turn into a cold rain by then.

Sunday will be even better for travel as highs flirt with 60 degrees with a little sun.

