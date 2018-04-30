Chilly, frosty start; Big warm-up coming

ROANOKE, Va. - Parts of the area, especially along and north of 460 are waking up to frost this morning. All of the area has the chill in place, but the word chill won't be anywhere in our vocabulary over the next seven days beyond today.

The jet stream surges way to our north allowing warmth that has been building to our south and west to finally start working its way in this direction. By Tuesday we will climb back to the 80s, by Thursday a few us could touch 90 degrees.

