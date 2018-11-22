Chilly, quiet Thanksgiving Day, Wintry mix possible Saturday

ROANOKE, Va - It's chilly, but it's going to be a quiet Turkey Day and Black Friday. Highs with abundant sunshine only climb back into the mid-40s, more indicative of Christmas Day than Thanksgiving. It will be frigid for early-morning Black Friday shopping.

Clouds increase Friday to make way for the chance for a wintry mix Saturday morning.

It will be colder to start, so slick roads will be more of a concern this time around, but the cold air won't hang on as long so not as much ice will accumulate. This will be nothing compared to what the region experienced last week, but be on the lookout for slick travel Saturday morning. A few power outages could be possible, but again this will not be a repeat performance of last week. A cold rain takes over by the afternoon.

Highs will push 60 degrees Sunday so if family can wait to leave from the Thanksgiving visit, Sunday will no doubt be the better day. Rain chances return Monday before another blast of cold air arrives Tuesday.

