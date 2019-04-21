Chilly start, but pleasant Easter Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - Grab the jacket before heading to the Sunrise Service.

Easter morning temperatures will be in the 30s and lower 40s under fair skies.

There is just a small chance of a stray shower near the Highlands and Lynchburg Sunday afternoon, otherwise it’s looking great for any egg hunts.

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

High pressure builds into the region Sunday night and it will remain the dominate feature for us early in the week.

Afternoon highs Monday will warm into the mid-70s, then temperatures soar into the 80s Tuesday afternoon.

The 80s stick around for Wednesday, and there will be a few more clouds across the region.

A very weak cold front could stir up a few showers near the Highlands late Wednesday.

Better shower and thunderstorm chances are on tap for late Thursday and Friday.

