Chilly start, but sunshine returns Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Wednesday starts off blustery and cold and while it will stay cool through the afternoon, sunshine returns to help things out. Sunshine stays with us to close out the work week, but clouds and rounds of rain look to make the weekend a washout.

Today: Sunshine returns, with temperatures climbing back into the mid-40s. A steady breeze through the first half of the day will make it feel cooler than it actually is. Skies remain clear Wednesday night as temperatures fall back into the mid-30s.

Weekend: Clouds increase quickly through Saturday morning with rain advancing in by the second half of the morning and especially by the afternoon.

Very good rain chances stay with us through Sunday, with lesser rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. A couple of inches of rain could fall from Saturday through Tuesday.

