ROANOKE, Va - Jackets will be needed at the bus stop, but you can shed them later this afternoon. Sunshine will dominate Monday helping temperatures jump into the 70s.

With just a few extra clouds Tuesday, highs will feel like the middle of summer with temperatures climbing into 80s.

Slight rain chances return Wednesday, but slightly better chances come back later in the day Thursday and into Friday.

