Chilly start Tuesday, bitterly cold Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Winter is trying to settle back in over the next few days bringing back the middle-of-winter chill. Sunshine dominates today, but with the breeze temperatures that climb back into the 40s on the thermometer will feel more like the 30s all afternoon.

It will feel even colder Wednesday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for areas along and west of the Blue Ridge from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens to start the day.

Slightly warmer air arrives Thursday before the chance for a light wintry mix returns late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The 50s and 60s return over the weekend, but Sunday looks a little wet.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.