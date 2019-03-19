Chilly start Tuesday, sunshine dominates on winter's final day

ROANOKE, Va. - Spring officially arrives Wednesday evening and while it won't be feeling like it Tuesday morning, that will change by the weekend.

It's still relatively cool by the afternoon with highs in the 50s, but sunshine dominates the skies and the winds will be a non-factor.

A couple of showers will be around Thursday before drying out again for the weekend.

Not only will the weekend be dry, it will also be warm with highs in the 60s, possibly 70s Saturday and Sunday.

