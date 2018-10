ROANOKE, Va - It’s a cold start, but highs Tuesday will rebound back to the mid-60s under a mainly sunny sky. The 70s return for Halloween afternoon.

Nothing spooky about the trick-or-treat forecast. Temperatures only fall in the upper-50s and low-60s by the time festivities gets underway. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday as a cold front takes us back to the 50s and 60s for highs heading into the weekend.

