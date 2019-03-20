Chilly start Wednesday, spotty showers Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - You’ll want the heavier jacket before you walk out the door Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will start off in the 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.

We will have sunshine around in the morning, but the clouds will thicken up some Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 50s.

Spring will officially begin Wednesday evening at 5:58 p.m.

Temperatures Wednesday night will fall into the 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A few showers will be possible across parts of Southside as a low rides up the coast.

A cold front will bring spotty light rain showers to the area Thursday.

Highs on Thursday will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The warming trend will continue into Friday and for the weekend.

The weekend is looking absolutely amazing with sunshine and highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.