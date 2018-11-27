Chilly Tuesday, Frigid wind chills Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va - A Wind Chill Advisory in effect for western Highland, Pocahontas, Greenbrier and all of Grayson county. These are the best areas for wind chills to dip below zero Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Frigid wind chills are expected area-wide. Widespread wind chills in the single digits and teens will be common Wednesday morning.

Winds will remain breezy through the afternoon and even pick up again later tonight. That combined with temperatures in the teens and 20s will produce those bitterly cold wind chills.

Sunshine stays with us through Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.