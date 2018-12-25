Christmas Forecast: The gift that keeps on giving all day long

ROANOKE, Va. - To all who celebrate, we'd like to wish you a Merry Christmas!

Christmas Day, we'll see some high clouds around at times. Temperatures, however, will be seasonable.

After sunrise, temperatures get into the 30s. By the afternoon, most of us are in the mid to upper 40s. The exception to that being the Highlands.

We aren't the only ones asking where our White Christmas is this year. More than 75% of the country is snow-deprived this year.

On average, 40% of the country is covered in snow Christmas Day.

No rain, no snow, no worries this Christmas. Our next chance for rain comes late Thursday into Friday.

