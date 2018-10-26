Christmas-like chill Friday; warm air returns by Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. - As forecast, temperatures Friday hung out in the 40s for a large chunk of the area. The high in Roanoke wound up being 46°, which just so happens to be the average high on Christmas Day.

Speaking of Christmas, Friday marks 60 days until Christmas Day. Before we can get to that, though, there are other holidays to get through.

More specifically, Halloween is within forecast range for us, and the forecast looks warmer.

High pressure offshore will push winds in from the south, meaning warmer air will flow into the region. We're expecting daytime highs on All Hallows' Eve to get into the 70s.

The record high for Halloween is 83°, set back in 1950. It doesn't look as though we'll be getting that warm, but we will be about 10° above the average for this time of year.

