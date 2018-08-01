Closing the books on July; looking ahead to August

ROANOKE, Va - It's hard to believe, but we are already in the 8th month of year. Summer vacation is winding down and kids will soon be back in school.

July as a whole was an up and down month. It started on the dry side, but for most of us, it is ending very wet. Blacksburg has missed out on the rounds of heavy rain as of late as most of the rain as has fallen from Roanoke and points east. Blacksburg still sits in a rain deficit.

With the exception of Danville (more rain), most of the area finished about normal or a little bit above in the temperature department.

Climatologically speaking, the average temperature drops about 3 degrees from the start of August to its end, but we lose 60 minutes of daylight.

As its stands now, August looks like it could be wetter than normal.

It will definitely start out very wet with heavy rain in the forecast through the first few days. We don't want too much, but this is certainly good news if you are a fan of fall foliage.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.