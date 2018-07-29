Clouds increase Sunday, afternoon shower or storm possible

ROANOKE, Va. - There is a small chance of an isolated shower Sunday morning but most of us stay dry.

Showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon due to a stalled out boundary situated nearby.

Don't change your plans because it will be very hit and miss.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s with slightly higher humidity levels.

A few showers or storms are possible overnight as lows fall into the 60s under cloudy skies.

Keep the rain gear handy for the work week.

The precipitation increases in coverage Monday with highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

