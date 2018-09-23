Cloudy and cooler Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - A lot of rain fell across southwest Virginia Saturday which resulted in flash flooding.

Estimated rainfall totals for parts of Central and Southside ranged from 3 to 6 inches.

The water levels on the Roanoke River, Dan River and tributaries will continue to rise Sunday morning.

Officials report multiple road closures across the region due to flood waters.

If you encounter any flooded roadways, turn around, don't drown.

You never know how deep the water is or if the road has been washed out.

Periods of precipitation and patchy drizzle can be expected from time to time Sunday.

It'll be cloudy and much cooler with temperatures hovering in the 60s.

A few showers will linger into Sunday night and patchy fog develops late.

It's rinse and repeat for Monday.

Highs are in the 60s with hit or miss rain showers.

