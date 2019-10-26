Cloudy, cool Saturday with passing showers

ROANOKE, Va. - Expect a few passing rain showers Saturday morning and some patchy drizzle in the afternoon.

The clouds will linger throughout the day and temperatures warm into the mid-60s.

Rain chances will increase late Saturday evening from west to east as a cold front approaches the region.

The rain will continue to spread into the area overnight and become widespread Sunday morning.

The precipitation could become heavy at times Sunday morning as the cold front passes through.

A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible, but no severe weather is expected.

The rain will taper off from west to east, leaving us all dry by the middle of the afternoon.

Rainfall totals will average from .50-1" with amounts exceeding 1" along the eastern slopes.

The clouds will partially decrease Sunday afternoon, and temperatures will top out in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

The work week will begin with near average temperatures, but a big-time cool down is on the way for later in the work week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.