Cloudy Monday with spotty showers

ROANOKE, Va. - Much like Sunday, Monday will be another day with spotty showers and patchy drizzle.

Temperatures will remain fairly steady, in the 60s under cloudy skies.

Not much change in the temperature department Monday night.

Expect a few hit or miss showers overnight with patchy fog developing late.

The wedge should erode away Tuesday.

Warmer air will work into the region but it will remain mostly cloudy.

Highs are expected to top out in the mid- to upper-70s with hit or miss showers.

