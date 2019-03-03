Cold air, gusty wind replace Sunday's rain

ROANOKE, Va. - A storm system that's brought severe thunderstorms farther south of here is helping to deliver more rain through Sunday evening. Thankfully, the flood threat appears to be rather low outside of some streams and creeks.

Once this batch of rain passes east, snow showers will take aim at some of the highest elevations of Highland, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Bland and Grayson Counties. Specifically, we're talking Blue Grass, Snowshoe, Quinwood, Mountain Lake and Whitetop.

That will continue on and off Sunday night into Monday morning, while most of us dry out. However, we're going to notice a drop in temperatures and rise in wind speed.

The two combined will leave wind chills at a fairly uncomfortable level first thing Monday morning. The wind won't be nearly as strong as what we saw around this time last weekend.

Come Wednesday morning, wind chills may even drop lower than what you see above. A large dip in the jet stream will allow colder air to spill into the eastern U.S. That includes us.

Low temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning likely drop into the teens, with any added wind possibly making it feel like the single digits. Despite sunshine, we'll only manage to top out in the 30s Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly recover later in the week and next weekend. Beyond that, we'll likely settle into more of a late winter-early spring temperature pattern.

