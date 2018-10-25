Cold, clear start with more clouds for the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - Thursday starts off frosty and clear, but clouds will increase through the day to make way for a chilly rain Friday.

The morning commute Friday looks mainly dry, but by the second-half of the morning, a chilly rain starts to develop. In the NRV and Highlands, a light wintry mix could start things off before a transition to a cold rain. The winds will start to ramp up later Friday afternoon.

Other than a stray shower or two, most of the weekend looks dry. Steadier rain will try to build again, though late Sunday evening and into Monday.

