Cold front brings rain Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - The advertised cold front is near the Ohio River Valley early Tuesday morning.

Out ahead of that boundary, are a few showers working across the mountains.

As the cold front approaches from the northwest, the precipitation increases in coverage midday.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across southwest Virginia through Tuesday afternoon.

An isolated strong storm containing gusty winds and heavy downpours cannot be ruled out.

The precipitation will should end by 9 p.m.

Temperatures fall into the 60s Tuesday night under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Big time relief is in store for us on Wednesday.

Temperatures warm into the mid 80s with significantly lower humidity levels.

