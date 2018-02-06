Cold, frosty start; Freezing drizzle, rain move in tonight

#renderJavascriptHTMLElement() #renderJavascriptHTMLElement() #renderJavascriptHTMLElement() #renderJavascriptHTMLElement() #renderJavascriptHTMLElement()

ROANOKE, Va. - You may need the ice scrapers if you parked outside as frost has developed under clear skies and calm winds. Patchy freezing drizzle will be possible in the Highlands of West Virginia Tuesday morning. Patchy freezing drizzle and freezing rain move in late tonight along and north of 460 and the highest elevations of the NRV. Steady rain takes over for everyone on Wednesday. Winter weather advisories go in effect for the Highlands at 10 p.m.

WHAT: Freezing drizzle, rain, to steady rain Wednesday.

TIMING: After 9 p.m to midnight along 460. 10 p.m to mid-morning for the Highlands.

HOW MUCH: Nothing more than a glaze along 460. A glaze up to a tenth of an inch for the Highlands.

IMPACTS: Slick roads late tonight and Wednesday morning.

Steady rain moves in for everyone for much of the day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.