Cold, frosty start, improving temperatures later today

ROANOKE, Va - It's feeling more like December this Monday morning. Give yourself extra time if you parked outside as widespread frost has developed. A Freeze Warning remains in effect for most of the area as temperatures flirt with 32 degrees. Sunshine will push temperatures back to the 60s later Monday afternoon.

While it won't be as cold tonight and Tuesday morning, keep the heavy jacket handy.

Temperatures stay well below average most of the week ahead.

