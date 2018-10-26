Cold rain develops Friday morning, drier for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Through Friday morning, rain will push in from the south and overtake the entire area before lunch. The rain will be steady, even heavy at times. High temperatures only top-out in the mid-40s.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times which could lead to isolated flash flooding. While the rain could be heavy, the rates won't come close to that of Tropical Storm Michael.

Rain starts to wrap up late tonight to make way for a cloudy weekend. A few showers will be possible this weekend, but a lot of the weekend does appear dry.

