Cold rain Friday; Blasts of cold arrive Saturday, Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - We are going to jump right into winter starting this afternoon. A few showers will be around for the morning commute, but more widespread rain moves in around lunch. Colder air arrives for the weekend.

Most of the rain is out of here by high school football games get underway this evening.

Veteran's Day weekend will sunny, but highs will only be the 40s and 50s. With the breeze Saturday morning, it will feel like the teens and 20s to start the day.

Most of us will start Sunday in the 20s. Another system brings rain, possibly changing to our first snowflakes of the season in the lower elevations along and west of the Blue Ridge. These flakes will amount to nothing, however.

The chill looks to stay in place at least through the middle of November.

