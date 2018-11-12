Cold start, Rain develops Monday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - The chill continues around these parts with another heavy jacket worthy start. Highs Monday with increasing clouds only top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s. Rain develops later in the afternoon and stays with us through Tuesday.

Thursday, moisture could team up with colder air to provide the area with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain. Most of the region will see a cold rain. Highs Thursday will be held in the upper-30s.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.