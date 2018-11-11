Cold start Sunday, cool afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - If you left your car out overnight, you'll be scraping frost off the windshield.

Early Sunday morning temperatures kicked off in the teens and 20s under clear skies.

There will be plenty of sunshine around Sunday to help heat temperatures into the 40s.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday night.

The clouds thicken up for Monday and temperatures top out in the 40s.

Rain showers work into the region late Monday and the precipitation will continue overnight and into Tuesday.

Pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Due to the leaves falling and potentially clogging the storm drains, the widespread rain could create ponding on the roadways for the morning commute.

The rain should end Tuesday evening with widespread totals ranging from one inch to two inches.

