ROANOKE, Va. - The winter jacket will be needed over the next few mornings, but improvements will be coming in the temperature department. With sunshine and a light breeze, temperatures climb back into the upper-50s.

By Friday, even with extra clouds, temperatures jump into the mid-70s. The 70s stick around to start the weekend before cooler days arrive getting into next week.

