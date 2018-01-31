Cold start to Wednesday; Multiple chances for snow this week

ROANOKE, Va. - After a chilly start, temperatures rebound back to the mid-to-upper-40s later Wednesday afternoon. Other than a few high clouds streaming through, sunshine will be around for most of the day. Clouds will go on the increase to make way for a rain/snow mix Thursday evening.

Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day on Thursday. By the early evening the chance for showers return to the area. As colder air pours in with this system, rain will change to snow. The best chance for light accumulations of snow will be on the western slopes of West Virginia, the NRV and Highlands. More widespread snow chances present themselves Sunday into Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.