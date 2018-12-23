Cold, sunny start Sunday

ROANOKE, Va - If you left your car parked outside overnight, you’ll be scraping frost off the windshield early Sunday morning.

Temperatures plummeted in the 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.

We will have plenty of sunshine around for the first part of the day, before clouds roll back into the region in the afternoon.

A stray shower is possible east of the Blue Ridge late Sunday afternoon but most of the rain will remain along and west of I-81.

The rain will transition to light snow showers, especially for the higher elevations.

Lows fall into the low to mid 30s.

Sunshine returns for Christmas Eve, which is the last shopping day before the holiday!

Temperatures will struggle to warm into the low to mid 40s with breezy conditions.

We keep the sunshine going for Christmas with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

The next best chance for rain will be late Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.