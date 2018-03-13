Cold, windy to start Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures this Tuesday will climb back into the 40s, helping to do a number already on the snow that fell Monday. It will be breezy at times through the afternoon, but will be much more pleasant than Monday. Gusts at times will top 30 mph. A few stray snow showers, especially on the western slopes will be flying through the day.

Watch for a potential re-freeze from the melting snow. Be on the lookout for a few patchy slick spots where roads/sidewalks are wet.

A few flakes will be possible again Wednesday, but they should not add up to much if anything. Thursday starts a transition to much warmer days.

