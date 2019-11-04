NOVEMBRRR: Coldest air of the season on tap later this week

ROANOKE, Va. - We're starting out cold with some frosty windshields early Monday morning. Sunshine warms us up toward 55-60° by the afternoon. With the sun setting earlier, we'll be cooling down earlier as well.

We're a little breezy at times Monday and Tuesday, as a weak front passes toward the north. That may make raking the leaves a little bit of a challenge. Otherwise, the weather is calm and dry through most of Thursday.

Come Thursday, we'll see an increase in clouds ahead of our next cold front. This front has limited moisture with colder air staying north Thursday. So, we don't expect any wintry weather.

We're mostly looking at a few showers late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Once the wind kicks up, that moisture is sent farther east. It's at this point that some of the coldest air of the season marches into the area.

It will be windy at times Friday, with highs only in the 40s. Make sure you're bundled up for high school football games Friday evening.

As the wind calms down and the sky remains clear Friday night, temperatures will begin to plummet into the 20s by early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.