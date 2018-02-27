Coldest morning in nearly two weeks kicks off Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - The last time we started out this cold was Valentine's Day! After skies have cleared and winds went calm, frost has developed across the area. If you parked outside, you may have to give yourself extra time to scrape your windshield before heading to work.

Once the sun comes up, it will dominate the day. Sunshine will help to push temperatures up to around 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Rain pushes back ion by the second half of Wednesday as a potent storm system affects much of the eastern third of the country. Rain chances increase through the second half of Wednesday and especially Thursday. In the storm's wake, the winds will crank up Thursday and through the start of the start of the weekend.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.