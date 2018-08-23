Comfortable start to Thursday, heat surges back next week

ROANOKE, Va - The humidity has been wiped clean by our cold front that crossed the area yesterday. Behind that front, dry air is pouring in helping it to feel much more comfortable. Sunshine dominates Thursday with temperatures in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

The fall-like weather won't last for long though. By Sunday, temperatures start to push 90 degrees again with the humidity starting to sneak back in. We'll likely climb into the low-90s early next work week. Other than a few pop-up storms storms Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, most of the area stays dry for the next several days.

