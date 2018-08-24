Comfortable weather to close out the work week, heat returns Sunday

ROANOKE, Va - Another very crisp start will greet you when you head out the door this morning. Highs under mostly sunny skies climb to around 80s degrees. Sunshine and comfortable weather continue to start the weekend.

Along with heat coming back Sunday, the humidity surges back as well. By Monday and Tuesday when you factor in the humidity with the heat, it will feel closer to the mid-90s.

Most of the area stays dry over the next several days with just a stray storm chance Sunday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.