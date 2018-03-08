Confidence growing for weekend wintry weather

ROANOKE, Va. - Winds will stay elevated again Thursday with gusts at times topping 30 mph. Similar to yesterday, a few bursts of snow will be possible, mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge. Little to no accumulation is expected.

We will keep the breeze Friday, but temperatures warm a couple of degrees to approach 50.

WEEKEND WEATHER:

Saturday looks cloudy, but relatively warm with highs topping out in the low to mid 50s. Things get interesting Sunday as an area of low pressure arrives from the south.

While there will likely be several different precipitation types involved, the potential is there for most of the area to pick up several inches of snow.

Exact amounts are still yet to be determined as the system itself is still out in the Pacific, but it does look like snow is on the way. Here are the percentages for different snowfall ranges across the area.

