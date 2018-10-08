Cool, fall air set to move in next weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Following the second-warmest start to October on record in Roanoke, fall air is finally set to arrive by next weekend (October 13 and 14). We're talking cooler temperatures, along with low humidity.

The cold front that will send Tropical Storm Michael away from the area next weekend will also be responsible for our long-awaited cool-down. Winds shifting out of the northwest will be able to place cooler and drier air right over southwest and central Virginia.

In fact, temperatures could fall into the 40s for the first time since early May. Warm, sunny days and cool, crisp nights are exactly what we need in order for the foliage to be better than the last two years. We're hoping that it isn't too late by this point.

Nonetheless, if you've been holding out on pumpkin spice recently, the weather will be much more fitting. Dare we say, it may actually be sweater weather!

