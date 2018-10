ROANOKE, Va - Be on the lookout for some frost in the Highlands, but for everyone the chill is settling in. Highs Thursday, even under mainly sunny skies, only top out in the 50s. The chance for more widespread frost is possible tonight as lows dip into the upper-30s.

A cold front will bring back rain chances late Friday and into Saturday. After highs in the 50s Sunday, some flirt with the freezing mark by Monday morning.

