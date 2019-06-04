Cool start Tuesday, heat, rain returning

ROANOKE, Va. - After a cool start Tuesday, temperatures warm quickly into the 70s and 80s later in the afternoon. Sunshine dominates with a lighter south breeze Tuesday.

STRONG STORMS WEDNESDAY

There will another chance for strong storms Wednesday afternoon and evening as our next system swings by. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Other than a stray storm Thursday, things are looking pretty good for D-Day remembrance activities in Bedford.

WET FOR THE WEEKEND

An area of disturbed weather is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless is this gets a name in the coming days, the moisture will impact a large chunk of the south and Mid-Atlantic during the week. Rain chances will increase Friday and into early next week. Several inches of rain could fall locally depending on the exact track. Stay tuned.

