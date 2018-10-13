Cool weekend ahead

ROANOKE, Va. - An upper level disturbance passes nearby early Saturday morning.

This could result in a few sprinkles before sunrise, otherwise we are looking at a cool start to the day.

Temperatures are starting off in the 40s and lower 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds will fade away as high pressure builds in but temperatures will be slow to respond to the midday sunshine.

Highs will be cooler for the NRV, in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Temperatures will be in the lower 60s across the Roanoke Valley, Central and Southside.

The clouds roll in overnight ahead of our next system.

Lows will fall into the low-to mid-40s.

A weak wedge will be in full force Sunday.

This will result in overcast skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

There's a slight chance of an isolated shower along and west of the Parkway, but most locations remain dry.

Better shower chances arrive for Monday.

